AAP 'drowning Delhi in alcohol', alleges BJP

BJP

The BJP on Friday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing it of ”drowning Delhi in alcohol” and trying to divert the country’s attention away from the liquor scam.

The saffron party has mounted a sustained attack on the AAP and the Arvind Kejriwal government over the alleged ”scam” related to the Delhi Excise Policy for 2021-22.

At a press conference, the BJP’s national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed that evidence available in the public domain show that decisions to subvert the liquor policy were taken at Kejriwal’s residence.

”Those (AAP) who used to call themselves ’kattar imaandaar (hardcore honest)’ seem to be the ’jhoothon ke sardaar’ (chieftain of liars). The rapidly emerging reality of this party is unmasking the true faces of its leaders,” he said. The BJP spokesperson also alleged that corruption in AAP is not just restricted to one leader, but the entire government is seeped in it.

”By latching on to various issue, they have been wanting for the past several months to create an atmosphere where they can either suppress or deny the truth. In this commotion, people who are drowning Delhi in alcohol are trying to escape,” he claimed.

Trivedi alleged that it was at Kejriwal’s residence that directives of the technical committee were reversed by the AAP and thus he has ”no way to escape the charges of corruption”.

”Despite a Delhi Excise Department’s notice that more than 200 liquor shops were illegal, they were allotted. This decision too was taken at Kejriwal’s residence.

”In such a short span of 10 years, no other party has shown such a big change in its demeanour and character. For a self-proclaimed champion of new politics, the way he has changed his morals is unprecedented,” Trivedi said.

The Delhi Excise Policy for 2021-22 was withdrawn by the AAP government last year after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in its implementation. Sisodia, one of the accused in a case registered by the CBI in connection with the excise policy, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week.