Last Updated : May 30, 2018 08:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

AAP demands special session of Vidhan Sabha on water issue

Main opposition party in Punjab, AAP, today sought a special state assembly session to discuss the issue of "polluted" river waters in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Main opposition party in Punjab, AAP, today sought a special state assembly session to discuss the issue of "polluted" river waters in the state. AAP workers led by party state unit co-president Balbir Singh and MP Sadhu Singh held a protest march carrying bottles of polluted waters and tried to proceed towards Punjab Chief Minister's residence. .

The protestors raised slogans against Capt. Amarinder Singh led Congress government for allegedly shielding those responsible for polluting waters of Punjab.

However, they were stopped by the police on their way and taken into preventive custody.

The OSD to Capt. Amarinder Singh, Sandeep Sandhu reached the police station and informed the chief minister would not be available today.

He assured a meeting would be arranged with the chief minister soon.

The leaders handed over the memorandum to the OSD.

Balbir Singh told media that the bottles of polluted water will be handed over to all the MLAs and MPs of the state so that they could raise the matter in Assembly and Parliament.

He said AAP stood by the people of the state and will not let them down.

The party will continue to raise the issues of public interest inside and outside the Vidhan Sabha, he added.
First Published on May 30, 2018 07:59 pm

