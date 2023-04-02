 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

AAP again raises question on genuineness of Prime Minister Modi's degrees

PTI
Apr 02, 2023 / 07:25 PM IST

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party have launched a fresh attack on the issue since the Gujarat High Court on Friday quashed a seven-year-old order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) that had asked the Gujarat University to provide information on Modi's degree to Kejriwal and also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the AAP chief.

AAP again raises question on genuineness of Prime Minister Modi's degrees

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday raised questions on the genuineness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degrees and claimed that they would turn out to be fake if a probe is conducted.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party have launched a fresh attack on the issue since the Gujarat High Court on Friday quashed a seven-year-old order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) that had asked the Gujarat University to provide information on Modi's degree to Kejriwal and also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the AAP chief.

AAP had raised the issue in 2016 also and the then BJP chief Amit Shah and the then finance minister Arun Jaitley had displayed Modi's degrees during a press conference to debunk its allegations and demanded an apology from the Delhi chief minister for trying to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Sunday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sanjay Singh asked the prime minister to reveal the truth before the nation, saying if his degrees turn out to be fake, he would lose his Lok Sabha membership and also become ineligible to contest elections for submitting wrong information to the Election Commission.