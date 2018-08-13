AAI to invest Rs 413 cr to expand, upgrade Jabalpur airport

The Airports Authority of India will invest Rs 413 crore in the upgradation and expansion of the Jabalpur airport in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

The upgradation work include construction work of new domestic passenger terminal building with enhanced peak hour handing capacity of 500 passengers from existing 150 passengers besides extension of runway length to 2,750 metres from the current 1,988 metres, the AAI said in a release.

The Jabalpur airport will be developed at a total cost of Rs 413 crore, for which the foundation stone was laid by Union civil aviation minister Suresh Prabhu along with his junior colleague, Jayant Sinha, and a host of other dignitaries, it added.

An extended runway will make the airport suitable for A-320 type of aircraft operations, according to the release.

The proposed terminal building with an area of 9,350 square metre will be built with eco-friendly sustainable material and equipped with solar photovoltaic system and energy efficient equipment, it said.

An efficient solid waste management system, reuse of treated water for horticulture purposes and rain water harvesting system with sustainable urban drainage system are few other green features of the airport upgradation project, the AAI release added.