Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AAI pilots program to devise strategy to ensure flight punctuality: Report

The move comes after the AAI found out that 26 percent of flights were early arrivals when they were monitoring air traffic at Delhi’s IGI airport.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will carry out a month-long pilot programme across airports starting from September 24 to devise a strategy to ensure punctuality of flights, reported The Hindu.

The strategy will help the airports to enhance their aircraft handling capacity.

Also read — DATA STORY: The state of India's airlines and the one that's the most punctual of all

During this period, standard operating procedures including a series of steps to ensure that there are no early arrivals at the three capacity with constrained airports — Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru — will be adopted.

related news

“Following this study, we will deliberate whether further steps are required, such as rationalisation of slot timings or imposing penalties on airlines for not adhering to their block timings,” a senior AAI official told the paper.

Also read — DGCA licensing air traffic controllers not to have 'much impact' on AAI's operational structure

Block timing refers to “the total time taken from the moment an aircraft first moves for the purpose of taking off until the moment it finally comes to rest at the end of the flight,” according to the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

An airline's block timing is used as a measure of the on-time performance (OTP) or punctuality of flights. Some airlines are known to show longer block times than the actual duration of flight so that they can claim a better OTP. This is also used to measure the on-time performance (OTP) or punctuality of flights.

Also read — AAI prepares specifications for remote air traffic control towers; to invite bids shortly

The move comes after the AAI found out that 26 percent of flights were early arrivals when they were monitoring air traffic at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. These flights landed more than 15 minutes before their scheduled time of arrival, which resulted in a delay of other flights that were scheduled to land during the given time slot.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 01:54 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

