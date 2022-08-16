Aadhaar now part of culture, criticism yesterday’s battle, says Nandan Nilekani

Describing the criticism that Aadhaar faced as “yesterday’s battle”, former Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) CEO Nandan Nilekani has said society has “moved on “and the biometric ID was part of the culture.

In an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol, Infosys co-founder termed the surveillance concerns around the 12-digit unique identity number as “unfounded” and said the right to privacy judgment, online authentications, Aadhaar-enabled payments system and other applications of the ID had helped to make it a “part of the culture”.

Also read: India In A Very Good Place, Geopolitics Is In Our Favour: Nandan Nilekani | Independence Day Special

“Leading up to the Supreme Court judgment, everybody was trying to point their views out. But once the case was done and it (the situation) stabilised, and the State of Aadhaar report was brought, which showed that 92 percent people want Aadhaar, then what is left? It is part of the culture. Now it’s yesterday’s battle,” Nilekani told Moneycontrol.

Nilekani, who is also Infosys board chairman, cites instances of the use of Aadhaar in popular culture such as movies and TV shows to drive home the point of the ID becoming integral to everyday life.

He also likened the criticisms against Aadhaar to protests that were carried out against Kentucky Fried Chicken, which opened its first outlet in Bengaluru in 1995. He said that despite protests, KFCs were now commonplace.

To a question on how to make Aadhaar more secure, Nilekani said Aadhaar has to be authenticated online. “The real proof is online,” he said, adding that 50 million online authentications were done in a day, with 1.5 billion in a month.

Artificial intelligence was being used to make Aadhaar authentication more secure, he said.

“UIDAI is now doing liveness authentication using AI. Now you can’t put gummy fingers, or any photo–it (the AI) catches that. So you have to keep improving the technique,” he said.

Liveness is the ability to check whether it is a photograph before the camera or an actual human being.

Moneycontrol had reported how more than 1 lakh pensioners were verified using an Aadhaar-based face authentication system.