Aadhaar-based face authentication transactions hit all-time high of 10.6 million in May

The monthly numbers clocked in May is an increase of 38 percent, compared with such transactions reported in January 2023, which indicates its growing usage.

Aadhaar-based face authentication transactions for service delivery touched an all-time high of 10.6 million in May, since its launch in October 2021.

According to a government press release, this is the second consecutive month to register more than 10 million face authentication transactions.

The AI/ML (artificial intelligence/machine learning)-based face authentication solution developed in-house by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is now being used by 47 entities, including state government departments, ministries in the central government and banks.

It is also being used for registering beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, for authentication of beneficiaries in the PM Kisan scheme and for generating digital life certificates at home by pensioners.

It’s being used for marking staff attendance at several government departments and for opening bank accounts at a few leading banks via their business correspondents.

Andhra Pradesh is using Aadhaar-based face authentication for Jagananna Vidya Deevena Scheme for fee reimbursement to eligible higher education students and under EBC Nestham scheme for welfare delivery to women from economically backward segments.

UIDAI also executed 14.86 million Aadhaar updates following requests from residents in May.

More than 254 million e-KYC transactions were carried out in May alone. By the end May 2023, the cumulative number of Aadhaar e-KYC transactions has gone past 15.2 billion.