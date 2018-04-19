A Tesla fan sets up a GoFundMe campaign to buy Elon Musk a couch

A self-claimed data geek and apparently a Tesla fan moved by the disclosure by company’s CEO Elon Musk that he sleeps at the floor of his factory to ramp up Tesla Model 3's production, has started a GoFundMe campaign.

The objective of the crowdfunding campaign by Ben Sullins, titled ‘Buy Elon Musk a Couch’, is to raise money so that a couch could be bought and delivered to Musk’s office.

Musk talking to a CBS reporter last week revealed that due to the narrow size of the couch in his office, he sleeps on the floor.

“Elon Musk is transforming our world to run on sustainable energy and use sustainable forms of transportation. Lately, he's been sleeping at the Fremont factory in an effort to improve Model 3 production,” writes Sullins on the GoFundMe page.

“As a community, we cannot let this stand. Let's band together to buy Elon a new couch to sleep on!” he added.

As of writing this story, the campaign had raised over $6,500 from over 500 people in two days. This is more than six times the target of $1,000 set by Sullins. Sullins said that he would be closing the campaign on Friday as it has “raised far more than is necessary”.

Sullins has a five-point plan to deliver the couch to Tesla Motors. He writes:

—Contact him via Twitter

—If he replies with "yes" I'll reach out to Tesla directly

—We collectively vote on which couch to order, will set up a poll for the same

—I'll order the couch and ship to them

—If allowed I'll fly up there to hand deliver and film the experience

In case, Tesla or Musk do not reply, the raised money will be donated to a charity.