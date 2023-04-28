 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A responsible EV startup is for the betterment of E2W industry: Bajaj Auto’s Rakesh Sharma

Avishek Banerjee
Apr 28, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST

The company’s executive director says such companies are good for legacy institutions like Bajaj Auto as ‘it keeps us on our toes’

Rakesh Sharma, executive director, Bajaj Auto

Echoing India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant’s views that new-age entrepreneurs will disrupt India’s automotive industry ecosystem,  a senior official of Bajaj Auto Limited (BAL) stated that electric vehicle (EV) startups are actually playing an instrumental role in generating demand in the domestic electric two-wheeler industry (E2W). He also said that such private-equity-backed firms helps traditional players like Bajaj Auto reinvent themselves.

“It is actually fantastic that there are so many startups in the country in automotive and other industries. Had there not been so many startups backed by big money of private equity (firms), the penetration of electric two-wheelers may not have gone off to a good start. Startups’ entrepreneurial energy combined with the risk-taking ability of private equity players (form the ideal) combination. Yes, a bubble is happening in the EV industry,” Rakesh Sharma, executive director, Bajaj Auto, told reporters on the sidelines while opening an exclusive Chetak showroom.

Chetak, the iconic Bajaj Auto brand when it was primarily a company that made conventional (internal combustion engine or ICE) scooters before abandoning the segment and shifting its focus to motorcycles has been reincarnated as the E2W flagbearer for the company.

He drew parallels with the African two-wheeler market, which was flooded with cheap Chinese ICE products, saying that when that continent banned Chinese vehicles, Bajaj Auto made a strategic entry and is now a well-established player there with Chetak E2Ws.