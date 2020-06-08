A PSU banker’s dilemma: Ready to lend, but where are the takers?

Recently, State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar made an important point on criticism that it is banks' high risk aversion which is creating impediments to effective monetary policy transmission. “As the chairman of the largest bank, I’m saying I have the money, but there are no takers," Kumar said while speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Annual Session 2020. It isn’t just Kumar. This view is shared by many officials in India's state-run banks who are under immense pressure to lend to support an early economic revival but are unable to do so. They say that there are no takers for bank loans in a COVID-19 hit economy.

But then, for an economy that is predicted to contract this fiscal year, it is no surprise that bank lending is slowing. No one is looking at fresh projects or capacity expansion. But even then, a series of measures from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to boost liquidity should have resulted in higher lending. This hasn’t happened. On Monday, Crisil said that bank credit growth is likely to plummet to a multi-decade low of 0-1 percent in this fiscal in sharp contrast to its earlier estimate of 8-9 percent as COVID-19 has impacted the economic activity in an unprecedented manner.

Last fiscal, credit growth was around 6 percent. The only saving grace this year will be MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) loans and agri loans. That’s because of the Narendra Modi government’s massive MSME loan push and as part of the economic package and likelihood of normal monsoons. In other words, in the absence of the economic package, bank credit growth in 2020-21 would have suffered even more.

According to Crisil, the MSME loans are expected to grow the most at 6-7 percent this fiscal while agricultural loans will likely grow 3-4 percent, supported by expectations of a normal monsoon and faster recovery in rural India from the pandemic.

Risk aversion

Crisil’s observations aren’t a surprise if one looks at the larger economic scenario. Bankers have been warning for quite a while now that without demand creation, merely pushing loans to already indebted companies would be counterproductive. There has been a major demand slump across sectors. In this context, banks have been highly cautious in extending loans to smaller corporate borrowers whose businesses are at risk.

“The problem is not money. Banks have enough liquidity at this point. The problem is lack of quality borrowers. Banks don’t want to take large credit exposure to substandard borrowers,” said a senior official of a government bank. The comment makes sense given that in the past bankers have been questioned even for genuine business decisions that have gone wrong in a downturn.

The RBI and the government have been pushing banks to lend more. All the liquidity measures announced by the central bank and a big share of the economic package announced by the government are aimed at pushing bank credit growth.

But, banks are struggling to step up lending. Many bankers who spoke to Moneycontrol admitted that they aren’t comfortable to lend more even with the assurance of a government guarantee. What if the loans go bad and the government delays compensating banks? Enforcing a government guarantee is a lengthy process. The risk remains in the banking system.

Pressure on government banks

But PSU banks do not have an option. The government needs to show that the scheme is a success; the onus falls on PSU banks. “We have been asked to call up all eligible borrowers. According to the rule, all existing MSMEs can get up to 20 percent of the outstanding loan amount,” said a credit officer with a state-run bank. He refused to be identified.

This 20 percent rule would mean most MSMEs may actually get only a small additional amount which may not be really helpful for business revival. There are other issues too in this scheme. Many MSMEs do not want fresh loans because they are unsure about business revival in the near future. If they take the loan, the interest burden is sure to weigh on their finances.

“If a company says that it doesn’t want the loan even under this scheme, there is nothing much you can do. The officer needs to check for other potential borrowers,” said the banker quoted above. Perhaps, this explains the poor response to the MSME emergency loan scheme so far. As on June 5, PSBs have disbursed only Rs 8,320 crore under the emergency credit line guarantee scheme.

A pain killer is no cure

The other worry for bankers is the postponement of stress on their books. The RBI has given a six-month moratorium to all term loan borrowers till August 31. No loan will be tagged as NPA till then. Also, all Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) proceedings have been postponed for a year. No loan default can be marked on the book if the borrower manages to establish that default is on account of COVID-19. All these rules are a relief for the borrowers and banks to escape from the NPA worries for now.

But what happens after a year? Rating agency India Ratings and Research's estimate on likely NPA build-up in the banking sector indicates an additional Rs 5.5 lakh crore on account of the impact of COVID. Liquidity no longer is a worry for banks; finding a quality borrower is.