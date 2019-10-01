A look at why Indian techies are now choosing Ireland

Jessy M* and her husband, both techies, decided to move to Ireland a year back. "The choice was not an easy one," confessed Jessy, who was keen on moving to the UK.

"But Ireland did seem ideal given the opportunities we have here," she added. One of them is now working for a startup and the other is a developer in a tech firm in the country.

In hindsight, Jessy's choice is probably the best. According to Abhinav Lohia of Canam investors, an investment agency, with so much uncertainty over Brexit and also H1-B visa, more Indians are choosing Ireland, which has seen significant tech investments lately.

Tanaz Buhariwalla, Director – India, IDA Ireland, a foreign direct investment agency of the government, said: "All these recent developments have put Ireland in a sweet spot."

What is the deal with Brexit and H1-B?

If it is a no-deal Brexit, it would stop the free movement between the UK and EU immediately. That would mean huge shift in existing workforce and changes in the way business is conducted between enterprises in the UK and its EU clients.

For UK firms, Ireland is the best option. With the corporate tax of 12.5 percent and proximity to the EU and UK, makes it easier to shift their operations compared to the other countries in the EU. In addition, according to reports, Ireland is the fastest growing economy in the EU at 6.7 percent.

Buhariwalla explained that close to 70 global firms have moved to Ireland, majority of them London, in the last two years. She added that the numbers are likely to increase in coming months.

This is translating to more techies moving here, a significant portion of them Indians. As of August 2019, close to 2,000 Indians had applied for work visas in Ireland, a 37 percent increase compared to 2018. Buhariwalla further pointed out, "In fact, Indians were granted the highest number of work visas by Ireland, in the last two years across the world."

Number of Indians living in Ireland increased from 28,000 in 2014, to close to 45,000 now.

Due to H1-B visa restrictions, lot of startups and tech firms from India that have the US focus are unable to deploy people on time. While India is a good option, having a base in Irish market has advantages.

An immigration expert points out that having a presence in Ireland will help startups and tech players cater to both the US and EU market in terms of both distance and time.

Ireland's robust technology and startup ecosystem in place also comes in handy in such cases.

Technology landscape

Technology accounts for about 10 percent of Ireland's GDP at $27 billion. According to reports, Ireland is the second largest software exporter in the world, and eight of the 10 top tech firms, including Google and Microsoft, have their presence.

Indian IT companies such as TCS, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Infosys have significant presence there. In fact most of them have been stepping up their presence there in the last couple of years.

In 2017, Tech Mahindra said that it will add 150 engineers more in the next three years in its Ireland centre. It currently employs about 320 people in the country. TCS already had 100 employees in Ireland and in 2015 it announced that it will add over 80 jobs in the coming years. Wipro has 200 personnel there and given the rising demand, it said it would increase its workforce by 50 percent.