Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A look at how Mindtree's aggressive growth yielded dividends

Mindtree started with 10 employees but two decades later, the company has over 19,000 employees with 43 offices in 17 countries.

Rostow Ravanan
Rostow Ravanan
Technology and outsourcing company Mindtree is trying to fend off a hostile takeover bid by  Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

Mindtree Limited was founded in 1999 by 10 IT professionals from the US and India. Venture capital firms Walden International and Sivan Securities funded the company, later joined by the Capital Group and Franklin Templeton. The company deals in e-commerce, mobile applications, cloud computing, digital transformation, data analytics, enterprise application integration and enterprise resource planning with over 330 active clients.

It was listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange in December 2006. Its initial public offer, which opened in February 2007, was oversubscribed more than 100 times.

It started with 10 employees but two decades later, the company has over 19,000 employees with 43 offices in 17 countries. In 2012, Mindtree set up its first US delivery centre in Florida.

In its first acquisition, Mindtree took over ASAP Solutions and hence began a series of acquisitions. The company also has subsidiaries in China, the UK, the US and Malaysia.

Rostow Ravanan is the CEO of the company. Co-founders include Subroto Bagchi, Ashok Soota, Krishnakumar Natarajan, N Parthasarathy and Scott Staples. Soota has been active in the IT industry for 30 years and is the co-founder of another IT company, Happiest Minds Technologies. Meanwhile, Natarajan is currently the executive chairman at Mindtree. He also had a brief stint at Wipro.

Bagchi is a non-executive director of Mindtree and has held many leadership roles including chief operating officer (COO). He was also the chief executive at Wipro, for global research and development.

Bagchi, who was the head of Odisha Skill Development Authority, announced in a tweet that he will quit the government post and return to Mindtree to "save the company" from the possible acquisition by L&T and protect it from people who "have arrived with bulldozers" to cut down the tree.
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 02:46 pm

