 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Time to fix up income tax system, end most of the exemptions: Arvind Panagariya

Shweta Punj
Dec 13, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

Former Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog, Arvind Panagariya, says the government needs to simplify personal taxes, monetise assets, push for divestment and end protectionism in exports.

Dr. Arvind Panagariya is one of the world's most distinguished economists. He’s the former Vice-Chairman of Niti Aayog and Professor of economics at Columbia University. Dr. Panagariya has done extensive research on the Gujarat model, and is one of the first people to have done in-depth studies on what distinguishes Gujarat from other states. In a wide-ranging conversation with Moneycontrol, he spoke on economics, politics, and the politics of economics.

Shweta Punj: Dr. Panagariya, a very warm welcome to moneycontrol.com. Let me begin by asking you, were you expecting this landslide victory for the BJP in Gujarat? What is it that defines the Gujarat model? What is it that distinguishes Gujarat from other states?

Arvind Panagariya: Thank you Shweta, really great to be with you. The BJP’s victory in Gujarat shows that the Prime Minister's personal popularity reigns supreme. This was one rather exceptional case where all the exit polls turned out to be right. So this was a victory foretold and it did play out as predicted.

Multiple factors are responsible for any election outcome, even though in this case the Prime Minister's popularity was key. For instance, Gujarat’s prosperity is there for everybody to see. When something is going well, you don't want to change it.

Gujarat has grown phenomenally over the last 10 years. Indeed, it is the fastest growing state after Mizoram I think, or one of the smaller north-eastern states. But Gujarat is a large state, and it grew at about 9.4 annually. Haryana, the only state that comes close to it, is a full percentage point below it, at 8.4 percent. The Kerala model which we talked about so much during the 2014 elections has done very poorly, with a growth rate of 5.7 percent.

Shweta Punj: With respect to Gujarat, what are the reforms that have helped drive prosperity? I was in Gujarat last week. The work that's happening in GIFT city seems very forward-looking. People also said that water was one of the problems the Prime Minister had tackled head on. So what are the defining schemes or policies that have been instrumental in driving this growth?