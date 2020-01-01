App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2020 02:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

A K Shukla takes charge as CMD of Hindustan Copper

A mining engineer graduate of 1985 batch from Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad, and M.Tech in Environmental Engineering, Shukla has a vast experience in the Indian mining industry.

PTI
 
 
Arun Kumar Shukla on Wednesday took charge as the chairman and managing director of Hindustan Copper, an official release issued by the company said.

He had joined the company in 2018 as director (operations), it said.

A mining engineer graduate of 1985 batch from Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad, and M.Tech in Environmental Engineering, Shukla has a vast experience in the Indian mining industry.

He started his career from Central Coalfields Ltd, where he worked for more than 21 years.

Shukla had also worked as Executive Director in NMDC. On deputation from NMDC, he had served as managing director at Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.

Hindustan Copper posted 83 per cent jump in net profit for the year 2018-19 to Rs 145.74 crore, compared to the previous fiscal, riding on higher production and sales volume.

First Published on Jan 1, 2020 02:53 pm

tags #A K Shukla #Business #CMD #Companies #Hindustan Copper

