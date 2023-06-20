A huge revolution is coming, says Masayoshi Son before SoftBank-run Arm goes public

SoftBank Founder Masayoshi Son bets big on AI.

SoftBank Group Corp Founder Masayoshi Son said in his first public appearance in seven months that the company is in a position to win the race to master artificial intelligence (AI).

“A huge revolution is coming,” he said at Japanese telecom unit’s annual shareholder meet on Tuesday.

Son's remarks come ahead of the SoftBank Group-run processor designer Arm's plans to go public. US chip major Intel too is in talks with Arm to be a primary investor in the upcoming public issue. The company aims to raise about $8-10 billion from the listing on Nasdaq later this year.

Son said it was the parent company’s job to make aggressive early investments. “SoftBank Group won’t be deterred by a few short-term losses. We will rule the world in the end,” a Bloomberg report quoted him as saying.

A cooldown from the high valuations of 2021 and 2022 may be the best time to invest, according to venture capitalists Lydia Jett, Managing Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers, Anton Levy, Co-President, Managing Director and Chairman at General Atlantic, and Carter Reum, Co-Founder and Partner at M13 Ventures.

“Injection of technological innovation in the middle of a market correction is healthy,” Anton Levy told Forbes magazine.

SoftBank is a Japanese multinational investment holding company headquartered in Tokyo’s Minato with primary focus on investment management. The group invests in companies operating in technology that offers goods and services in a widespread market that ranges from the internet to automation and artificial intelligence.

In May 2023, Nvidia collaborated with SoftBank Corp on a pioneering platform for generative AI and 5G/6G applications based on Nvidia’s new superchip. SoftBank planned to roll out the chip to AI centres across the country of Japan.

“As we enter an era where society coexists with AI, the demand for data processing and electricity requirements will rapidly increase. SoftBank will provide next-generation social infrastructure to support the super-digitalised society in Japan,” said Junichi Miyakawa, president and CEO of SoftBank Corp,” reported Nvidia News.

SoftBank had reported an annual loss about $7.2 billion dollars for the year ended March 31, 2023.