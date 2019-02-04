A hamper for only the best

Recently, the 14th edition of CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) recognized India's greatest business leaders that are paving the way for the future through their entrepreneurial zeal and business acumen. To celebrate and congratulate these winners, CNBC-TV18 presented with a luxury hamper that, like them, was just "one of its kind".

Content of the hamper

Just Herbs:

Just Herbs is a ‘Made in India’, international line of pure, bespoke and Ayurvedic beauty products made from certified organic ingredients collected from specified farms across India. It is the first premium beauty brand in India that relies on crowd-sourcing for launching a customer-oriented range of products.

Creyate:

Creyate is the first offering from Arvind Fashions Limited (AFL). A custom clothing website, Creyate aims to provide an unprecedented experience with the help of an intuitive user-interface where customers can personalise almost everything about their garment-fabrics, styles, components, accents, monograms, and so much more.

Bombay Shaving Company:

Bombay Shaving Company was built to give customers a better way to shave. Master industrial designers, makers of the world’s sharpest blades, the finest fragrance creators, are only some of the people who came together to make premium grooming a reality with a range of products.

Sleepy Owl:

Sleepy Owl presents the Brew Kit that makes great iced coffee at home. The Cold Brew Kit comes with a custom-designed bag that has a tap system built in. Just add the included brew packs & water, and keep it overnight. Wake up to delicious coffee that stays fresh for weeks.

Zoryos:

Zoryos designs, manufacture and specially gift wrap chocolates, to fit all occasions and bring joy to people. They create chocolates as a token of affection for various events like New Year, Valentine’s Day, Holi, Deepawali, Rakshabandhan, Birthdays, Weddings, Anniversaries and any other day the buyer wants to make special.

Paul John:

Established in 1992, John Distilleries grew to be a leading spirit company within less than a decade. Its creation ‘Paul John Single Malts’ were launched in the UK in 2012, which were soon laureled by single malt enthusiasts around the world. Majestically towering its way through the world market, The Great Indian Single Malts has been crowned with innumerable global awards further proving its excellence.