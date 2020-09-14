A good majority has neither ordered food from outside nor eaten out in the last 60 days: Survey

A survey has found that 72 percent respondents in 240 districts across the country have neither ordered food from outside nor eaten out at a restaurant in the last 60 days.

The survey, released on Monday, was conducted by LocalCircles, an online community-based social media platform used by consumers and small businesses.

Overall, the survey received 33,000 responses with every question receiving between 7,500 and 9,000 votes.

Respondents came from 240 districts, with 53 percent from Tier-I cities and 32 percent from Tier-II locations.

Trend likely to last for two more months

This is reflective of the emerging stress on the food and beverages industry, which is likely to last for at least two more months, the survey platform has predicted.

When the survey asked about their plans about consuming outside food over the next 60 days, around 64 percent said they have no plans to visit a restaurant or order food from outside.

Only 34 percent respondents said they will consume outside food in some form or the other, while 2 percent could not say anything.

More than 9,000 consumers responded to this question.

Majority of the business for restaurants take place through online food deliveries since consumers are still wary of eating out.

Twenty-one percent respondents said they have not visited a restaurant but have ordered food only a few times.

Multiple restaurants shutting down

In a note shared with Moneycontrol, LocalCircles said that the survey reports are in line with industry feedback that multiple restaurants and cafes are shutting down since they are not getting sufficient footfalls while a few are just hanging on somehow.

Few restaurants are also looking to push for open-air dining. This could help minimise the chances of contamination of virus.

The food and beverages industry has suffered a massive setback, post the onset of COVID-19 and the ensuing lockdowns. While consumers are still wary of eating out, many people have slowed down on ordering outside food as well. Since the economy started unlocking and restaurants were allowed to open, some crowd has come back, but restaurants are still operating with low footfalls.

Food delivery platforms are reportedly seeing about 50 percent business recovery, compared to pre-COVID levels.

The survey found out that given a variety of people are coming to restaurants to eat out, consumers in general are still wary of community eating.

“Studies indicate that restaurants are most prone to virus spread because of the droplets generated while consuming food and the possibility of air transmission to others because of the centralised air conditioning system,” said the report.

On the fact that restaurants are setting up food trucks in housing societies, more than 8,000 people responded, with 55 percent saying that they will not eat from trucks and 28 percent saying they will.

Food trucks are a relatively new concept in India, where restaurants are experimenting on reaching out to prospective consumers rather than waiting for consumers to come.