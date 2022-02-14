A curious paradox: Latest NFHS shows liquor consumption declined in last five years

Representative image

The latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS) has revealed that the alcohol consumption rate in India has fallen in the last five years, presenting a paradox to the claims by liquor companies that consumption has been increasing except in the year after the COVID-19 outbreak.

The NFHS, carried out in two phases from 2019 to 2021, says that the alcohol consumption rate among men and women above the age of 15 was 18.8%, down from 29.2 % in the 2015-16 survey.

As in the earlier survey, north-eastern and the eastern states held the sway in liquor consumption although the percentage of consumption decreased. The survey was conducted in 28 states and eight union territories.

The alcohol intake may have come down in proportion to other areas of consumption compared to the level five years ago, said Deepak Roy, director of Allied Blenders & Distillers. “Alcohol consumption is rising. But people are spending more on food and other necessities of life these days. Maybe that is showing up in the survey,” he said.

Switch to premium drinks

An increasing shift to premium drinks could be another reason. With premium drinks, the frequency or volume of consumption may be lower.

“Rapid urbanization and rising income levels are making Indians more quality-conscious rather than becoming price-sensitive. Factoring in the affordability and availability of the premium brands, people are opting to consume IMFL brands rather than local spirits. According to industry data the sales of regular, medium and cheap IMFL products are either on the decline or not growing at all across different markets of India. The premium-priced IMFL products on the other hand are seeing double-digit growth,’’ said Amar Sinha, chief executive officer of Radico Khaitan Ltd.

For Radico, the last five years have been a game-changer. “We have been outperforming the industry. The slowdown caused by COVID-19 had less impact on premium brand demand. In the last 15 years, Radico Khaitan has launched 14 brands. Except one, all of them have been in the premium space,” Sinha said.

Interestingly, consumption is high in states like Mizoram, Nagaland and Bihar, where prohibition is in force. Gujarat, another state that has enforced prohibition, however, reported the lowest consumption rate among the 28 states.

Arunachal Pradesh continues to rank first among states with the largest liquor consumption at 52.7%, down from 59% five years ago. Telangana comes next with a 43.3% consumption rate followed by Sikkim (39.8%), Manipur (37.5%) and Goa (36.9%). In fact, Goa is the only state from the western region to come in among the first ten. The consumption rate is lower in all these states compared to that in 2015-16.

Most of these states figured in the first ten in the survey of 2015-16 with changes in the positions. Tripura ranked second and Telangana third in the survey five years ago.

Tamil Nadu, which ranked ninth in the last survey with a consumption rate of 46.7%, now ranks 13th with a significant reduction in consumption at 25.4%. The consumption rate in Kerala too has slid from 37% earlier to 19.9%.

The consumption rate in the states with prohibition is as follows: Nagaland (24%), Mizoram (23.8%), Bihar (15.5%) and Gujarat (5.8%). Among union territories, Andaman & Nicobar tops the list at 39.1%. Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh also have the highest liquor consumption among women at 26.09% and 24.2%, respectively.

Aspirational consumers

According to Roy, liquor consumption has been going up 8-9% annually. ”The consumption has been rising across the country. Places like Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim are small in size with low population. But states like Telangana are big consumers. The increase in liquor intake is found across the country.’’

Indian consumers are much more aspirational than ever before, pointed out Sinha. “They are travelling the globe now and are exposed to global drinking trends. In addition, the stigma associated with alcohol has also diminished, resulting in increased consumption across states and cities among both men and women. Consumption and appreciation for better quality and better-packaged products are constantly on the rise in rural markets and Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. ‘’

The pandemic seems to have altered the mode of liquor consumption. “Since the movement is restricted, people are consuming and stocking up premium branded alcohol at home to enjoy with their family and friends. At-home consumption is cost-effective, which paves the way to upgrade and experiment for the consumers. We also witnessed a shift of consumer preference to hard liquor over beers as the former is easier to store and has a longer shelf life,” Sinha said.

State governments have also realized the revenue-generating potential of this industry since it contributes 30% or more of revenue to the exchequer of several states.

“In the next five years, on a conservative estimate, the liquor consumption will grow at 5-6% and on an optimistic note at 8-9%,’’ Roy said.