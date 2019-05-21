App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 21, 2019 08:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A 315% gain makes cannabis company Tilray's CEO second highest-paid executive

Brendan Kennedy, 47, reportedly had a compensation of $256 million, following Tesla's Elon Musk, whose package is worth $513 million

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Tilray, the first medical cannabis-producing company to be listed on a US exchange, ended 2018 on a high with a whopping 315 percent gain, thus making its chief executive the second-highest paid executive in the world, according to Bloomberg Pay Index.

Brendan Kennedy, 47, reportedly had a compensation of $256 million, behind Tesla's Elon Musk, whose package is worth $513 million.

Kennedy's bet with marijuana has finally paid off after six years of founding the company. In 2012, he had told Bloomberg that this would either be "career suicide or the smartest decision we’ve ever made in our lives". Its shares were listed publicly in July 2018.

Walt Disney's Bob Iger followed Kennedy ($147 million), followed by Apple CEO Tim Cook ($142 million) and Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks ($131 million). This is the first time Kennedy has featured on this list, unlike his top-5 peers.

related news

Kennedy is one of the few entrepreneurs who have managed to make it to this list. Other such businessmen include Snap's Evan Spiegel who made about $500 million in 2017 and GoPro's Nick Woodman, who topped the list in 2014 with compensation of $285 million. Both these entrepreneurs got these massive packages after successful initial public offerings (IPO) of their companies.

"IPO grants serve two purposes—alignment with shareholders and retention because an executive disruption at that stage can be very problematic. The thing for shareholders to question is diminishing returns. Is there a point where the IPO grant isn't really worthwhile?” said Aalap Shah, MD at consulting firm Pearl Meyer.

The details about compensations are acquired by the Bloomberg from the US regulators where companies submit the data. They are inclusive of employee stock options and restricted shares, however, the list only takes into account equity awards till the end of the fiscal, for easier comparison.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 21, 2019 04:46 pm

tags #Business #Companies #world

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Exclusive! Aamir Khan cut his China trip short for Kiran Rao's mom's 7 ...

Bharat Turpeya song review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Catholic we ...

Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath gearing up to welcome their first ...

Aladdin film review: Will Smith's film is full of fun, excitement and ...

Taimur Ali Khan banned from eating at birthday parties, reveals mommy ...

Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes 2019 is the boyfriend we deserve but can n ...

Arjun Rampal planning to host a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella D ...

Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's prenup agreement now looks worthle ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

British Open: Joshna Chinappa Enters Pre-Quarterfinals

HOS Result 2019: HBSE Declares Haryana Open School Class 10th, 12th R ...

IAF Successfully Tests Aerial Version of Supersonic BrahMos Cruise Mis ...

Technical Snags Cannot be Ruled Out Completely, Says DMRC a Day After ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Upbeat Bangladesh Must Play Roles Perfectly to Ma ...

No Transit Accommodation in Hotels for Newly-elected Lok Sabha Members ...

Robin van Persie Tells Manchester United to Give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ...

SC Stays Barrackpore BJP Candidate Arjun Singh's Arrest Till May 28

Security Tightened for Naidu, Jagan As Andhra Pradesh Gears Up For Cou ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 140 points higher, Nifty below 11,750 ahead ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Exit poll results show second term for Modi: Top stock picks by Jeffer ...

Gold hovers near two-week low on strong dollar ahead of Federal Reserv ...

'Priyanka has a nose for detail, and Rahul is great with strategy': A ...

Kashmir clerics, taken briefly into custody by cops over 'anti-India' ...

Amid US-China trade war, three major Chinese airlines seek 737 MAX pay ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

Amid liquidity woes, DHFL curbs premature withdrawals, stops accepting ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Honor 20 Pro First Impressions: A camera-focussed all-rounder that cou ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.