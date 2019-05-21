A 315% gain makes cannabis company Tilray's CEO second highest-paid executive

Tilray, the first medical cannabis-producing company to be listed on a US exchange, ended 2018 on a high with a whopping 315 percent gain, thus making its chief executive the second-highest paid executive in the world, according to Bloomberg Pay Index.

Brendan Kennedy, 47, reportedly had a compensation of $256 million, behind Tesla's Elon Musk, whose package is worth $513 million.

Kennedy's bet with marijuana has finally paid off after six years of founding the company. In 2012, he had told Bloomberg that this would either be "career suicide or the smartest decision we’ve ever made in our lives". Its shares were listed publicly in July 2018.

Walt Disney's Bob Iger followed Kennedy ($147 million), followed by Apple CEO Tim Cook ($142 million) and Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks ($131 million). This is the first time Kennedy has featured on this list, unlike his top-5 peers.

Kennedy is one of the few entrepreneurs who have managed to make it to this list. Other such businessmen include Snap's Evan Spiegel who made about $500 million in 2017 and GoPro's Nick Woodman, who topped the list in 2014 with compensation of $285 million. Both these entrepreneurs got these massive packages after successful initial public offerings (IPO) of their companies.

"IPO grants serve two purposes—alignment with shareholders and retention because an executive disruption at that stage can be very problematic. The thing for shareholders to question is diminishing returns. Is there a point where the IPO grant isn't really worthwhile?” said Aalap Shah, MD at consulting firm Pearl Meyer.

The details about compensations are acquired by the Bloomberg from the US regulators where companies submit the data. They are inclusive of employee stock options and restricted shares, however, the list only takes into account equity awards till the end of the fiscal, for easier comparison.