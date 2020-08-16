COVID-19 pandemic: 98-year-old war veteran defeats coronavirus in Mumbai

Sepoy Ramu Laxman Sakpal is a 98-year old war veteran who fought off coronavirus in Mumbai. A resident of Nerul, he was admitted to Indian Naval Hospital Ship Asvini, India Today reported.

He was admitted to the hospital a few weeks ago after suffering from pneumonia induced by the coronavirus. His condition was successfully managed and he was released from the hospital on August 15.

According to the report, Sepoy Sakpal is one of the few people who has seen it all, ranging from the Spanish Flu to the novel coronavirus.

The war veteran was given a warm farewell at INHS Asvini, the primary naval healthcare centre aiding in the fight against coronavirus which is also managing the care of serving and retired COVID-19 patients from the Navy, Army, Air Force, and Coast Guard, the report said.