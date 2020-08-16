COVID-19 pandemic: 98-year-old war veteran defeats coronavirus in Mumbai

Sepoy Sakpal is one of the few people who has seen it all, ranging from the Spanish Flu to the novel coronavirus.
Sepoy Ramu Laxman Sakpal is a 98-year old war veteran who fought off coronavirus in Mumbai. A resident of Nerul, he was admitted to Indian Naval Hospital Ship Asvini, India Today reported.
He was admitted to the hospital a few weeks ago after suffering from pneumonia induced by the coronavirus. His condition was successfully managed and he was released from the hospital on August 15.
According to the report, Sepoy Sakpal is one of the few people who has seen it all, ranging from the Spanish Flu to the novel coronavirus.