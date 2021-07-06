95% of Jet Airways staff must consent to Kalrock-Jalan's proposal to get benefits under revival plan: Report

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had on June 22 approved the Kalrock-Jalan consortium's resolution plan for Jet Airways.

At least 95 percent of Jet Airways' employees will have to give their consent to the Kalrock-Jalan consortium's proposal or they will lose the benefits offered by the airline's new owners.

The airline's staff began voting on the proposal on July 5, and the process will go on till August 4, Business Standard has reported.

Jet Airways has 3,600 employees as against 9,000 in June 2019, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Also read: Jet Airways final revival order out, slot allotments not on basis of historic rights

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had on June 22 approved the Kalrock-Jalan consortium's resolution plan for Jet Airways, which was grounded in April 2019.

In October 2020, the Murari Lal Jalan-Kalrock Capital alliance won the bid for Jet Airways, giving the defunct airline a chance to restart operations.

According to the revival plan, Jet Airways employees will receive a 0.5 percent stake in the airline, a 76 percent stake in Airjet Ground Services, which will be a subsidiary of Jet Airways.

Employees and workmen would be paid Rs 11,000 and Rs 22,800 each respectively, Business Standard reported. The workmen will get phones, laptops or iPads through a lottery basis and ticket vouchers worth Rs 10,000 each.

In case 95 percent of staff do not vote in favour of the proposal, then the benefits allocated for them will lapse.

The 0.5 percent stake reserved for the staff and Rs 8 crore set aside for making cash payments will be given to the creditors, Business Standard reported.

One employee told the paper that the cash offer is a small consolation for the staff who have been waiting for the revival.

"There is no assurance of a job in the new entity and moreover if we get selected, it will be at lower pay than what we earned in 2019," another staffer said.