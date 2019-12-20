932 vacancies for 462,275 job seekers: Govt job portal shows dismal numbers

On the whole, the portal has placed a mere 2,528 candidates till December 20.
MSME Sampark, the government’s flagship job portal has only 65 job openings and 923 vacancies, against the 462,275 job seekers registered with the platform, till noon December 20.
But, the low numbers do not seem to be a one-off thing. A look at the numbers posted on the website’s home page show 462,275 job seekers, 65 job openings and 923 vacancies (till December 20, noon).
Notably, of the present 65 openings, most companies have on average posted one or two vacancies. One has posted three spots, two postings have four spots and one has six spots.
On the whole, the portal has had 5,386 recruiters and 611 jobs postings via which it has placed a mere 2,528 candidates (till December 20, noon). The portal was launched by President Ram Nath Kovind in June 2018 and promoted as a gateway for skilled employment opportunities for youth.
The Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME Ministry) has begun investigating reasons for the low recruitment, sources toldthe Business Standard.
Industrial firms and multinational companies (MNCs), however, have given it a miss due to the unsatisfactory training level of candidates, the paper added.
Moneycontrol could not independently verify the BS report.
Students from 18 MSME Technology Centres nationwide are among the jobseekers. Other students, from economically-poorer backgrounds, continue to seek education from 14,000 Industrial Training Institutes, a policymaker told the paper.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 20, 2019 01:52 pm