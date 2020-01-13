App
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 07:10 PM IST

931 cases of fraud GST refund claims identified by revenue dept: Report

Up until November 2019, GST field formations have booked 6,641 such cases involving 7,164 entities, wherein they recovered Rs 1,057 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
The Revenue Department has identified 931 cases where fraudulent goods and services tax (GST) refund claims were made, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The government has tasked the GST Data Analytics Wing with scrutinising all past and pending refund claims in order to check their veracity. The wing will scrutinise refund claims for inverted duty structure.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that so far, refunds of over Rs 28,000 crore have been filed by over 27,000 taxpayers.

Close

Taxpayers who have made purchases from tax evasion will be identified by the government. In addition, those who have not filed their taxes would face scrutiny as necessary.

The list of such cases is being reviewed and monitored by the revenue secretary on a weekly basis.

Up until November 2019, GST field formations have booked 6,641 such cases involving 7,164 entities, wherein they recovered Rs 1,057 crore.

As per the report, the maximum number of ITC frauds have been booked in the Kolkata zone, followed by those in Delhi, Jaipur and Panchkula in Haryana.

As per reports earlier this month, the Centre and states have also joined hands in order to plug GST revenue leakages and to curb fraudulent input tax credit (ITC) claims.

A committee of Centre and state officers was also constituted for the same.

First Published on Jan 13, 2020 07:10 pm

tags #Business #GST #India #Input Tax Credit

