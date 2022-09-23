English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Traders Conclave 2022 | India's Largest Retail Stock Investors & Traders Residential Conclave
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Pace Marine seeks infra support to scale up LPG cargo handing for Bangladesh

    Since March this year, Pace Marine has been carrying out operations at sandhead anchorage, around 112 km southeast of Kolkata port in the Bay of Bengal, for transfer of LPG consignments from large ships to small vessels before transporting these to Bangladesh.

    PTI
    September 23, 2022 / 08:11 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Pace Marine Solutions, which has handled over 200,000 tonnes of LPG at a Kolkata port facility to supply to Bangladesh, is looking for additional infrastructure support from authorities concerned to augment such cargo handling exercise, an official said on Friday. The city port, rechristened as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Kolkata, has prospects to handle much more cooking gas consignments, he said.

    Since March this year, Pace Marine has been carrying out operations at sandhead anchorage, around 112 km southeast of Kolkata port in the Bay of Bengal, for transfer of LPG consignments from large ships to small vessels before transporting these to Bangladesh.

    "We are the only LPG/LNG handling company to operate at sandhead even during the monsoon season. The scope is much more than what is happening now. But, for that, we need infrastructure support," Pace Marine Managing Director Pawan Gupta told PTI.

    Many idle dry bulk berths can be provided to the entity, he said. With some equipment, we can use these berths to bring LPG to Haldia and Kolkata through small vessels after transloading from large ships at sandhead," he said.

    Currently, Pace Marine is working for Bangladeshi gas companies, which are importing LPG through Kolkata port. The company has earned a healthy fee for each ship handled at sandhead and the revenue for the port will increase if more ships call on the port", he said.

    Close

    Related stories

    "If the port seeks hefty fees for the idle berths, the viability of handling cargo will get affected. We are investing in a tug costing Rs 15 crore as it will help us ship-to-ship handling at sandhead," he added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bangladesh #LPG #Pace Marine Solutions
    first published: Sep 23, 2022 08:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.