BlackRock's staying in unclean energy cost its investors $90 billion: Report

The world’s largest asset management company, BlackRock, may have cost its investors over $90 billion by ignoring the risks of its heavy investments in fossil-fuels, IANS has said, quoting an Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) report.

BlackRock, which has around $6.5 trillion of funds under its management, failed to hedge the financial risks inherent in companies that only invest in oil and gas, the report said, pointing to a conflict of interest among its board of directors and a misplaced reliance on fossil fuel companies.

The past decade saw value erosion to the tune of billions of dollars, and opportunity lost, due to this strategy.

The report contrasted this with the trillion-dollar sovereign wealth fund of the Norwegian government, which has exited unclean energy. BlackRock however continues to invest heavily in fossil fuels.

BlackRock's major problem that is compromising investors is conflict of interest, the report said. Six of the 18 directors on BlackRock's board seem to be associated with companies in the fossil fuel sector, leaving sustainable value creation on the backburner — along with governance ethics.

Larry Fink, for instance, holds the role in both the fund management company and the portfolio companies. Blackrock’s governance team advocates for a separation of the Chair and Chief Executive Officer positions at its portfolio companies, said the IANS report.

The report, "Inaction is BlackRock’s biggest risk during the energy transition: Still lagging in sustainable investing leadership", said the fund manager has exposed its investors to great risk when the world seems to be moving towards green energy sources.

Unsustainable investments in four oil and gas companies — ExxonMobil, Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell and BP — has contributed over $67 billion to the fund's total estimated losses, the report highlights. These companies have underperformed as the world transitions to investing in green fuel companies.

The report says BlackRock's stand has been that out of the total funds under its management, $4.3 trillion is passively managed portfolio, suggesting that the company has little control over it.

BlackRock seems to be failing at creating value for its investors in the form of suitable and risk-protected portfolios. Peer-to-peer analysis suggest that other companies have developed strategies that provide at least comparable risk-adjusted returns in a cost-effective and sustainable way, the IANS report said.

Some of the leading peers that have resorted to low-carbon investing include Amundi, Norges Bank, AP4, Storebrand and KLP.

BlackRock, due to its enormous size, should have been demonstrating stronger leadership, felt Tim Buckley, IEEFA Director of Energy Finance Studies and co-author of the report.

"As the world’s largest universal owner, BlackRock wields an enormous amount of influence and shoulders a huge responsibility to the wider community," Buckley said in a statement to IANS. "It has the power to lead globally to address climate risk, yet to date it remains a laggard."

"If the world’s largest investor makes it clear the rules have changed, then other globally significant investors like Fidelity, Vanguard and Japan’s sovereign wealth fund will rapidly replicate and reinforce these moves, reducing stranded asset risks for all," said Buckley in the report.

Bad investments in Peabody Energy followed by Cloud Peak Energy led to a loss to around $2 billion to BlackRock’s investors. Both the companies went bankrupt. General Electric cost around $19 billion in losses to its investors.

Tom Sanzillo, IEEFA co-author of the report and former First Deputy Comptroller of New York State, said to IANS : “BlackRock is both behind the curve on coal and in reading the energy transition. How many more examples of value destruction will it take, how many more years of fossil fuel companies lagging the world markets will it take before BlackRock leads?”