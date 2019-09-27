9 other cooperative banks currently under RBI directions like PMC Bank

Rupee Cooperative Bank | The RBI imposed directions on Rupee Cooperative Bank on February 22, 2013. While the bank is still functioning, depositors have not yet been given access to their funds. The bank did release some money for exceptional cases with relaxation from RBI. Attempts are being made to merge the bank with a stronger lender to keep the bank afloat. The bank has been surviving on extensions granted by RBI for its banking licence, which currently stands valid till November 30, 2019. (Image: Reuters)