App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 05:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

80,000 candidates trained for various job roles in leather sector: CLE

CLE Chairman Panaruna Aqeel said the council was set up in 2012 under the aegis of the National Skill Development Corporation to undertake skill development activities in the leather, leather products and footwear industry.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Leather Sector Skill Council has so far trained about 80,000 candidates for various job roles in the sector, CLE said on September 25.

Council for Leather Exports (CLE) Chairman Panaruna Aqeel said the council was set up in 2012 under the aegis of the National Skill Development Corporation to undertake skill development activities in the leather, leather products and footwear industry.

"Considering the importance of skill development in increasing production and productivity in the sector, massive efforts have been undertaken by the council. It has so far trained about 80,000 fresh candidates in various job roles," he said in a statement.

Close

The council has also developed 54 qualification packs for various job roles in the leather, leather products and footwear industry, based on which the training is provided, he added.

related news

Aqeel said the council has a target of training one lakh existing workers of the industry under required prior learning.

"The industry has been in the forefront of empowering women through skilling and employment. Women constitute about 30 percent of workforce in our industry," he said.

India's total exports of leather and footwear products was $5.7 billion in 2018-19.

The current major export destinations for the sector include Europe and the US. The sector employs about 42 lakh people.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 25, 2019 05:33 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.