8 critical financial skills that SME leaders must possess

M Muneer
Mar 18, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST

The inability to manage cash flow and poor budgeting can undo all the hard work. To ensure their businesses thrive in the long term, SME leaders must have these financial skills and more. Read on

For an SME leader, managing finances is a must-have skill.

Globally, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) play a crucial role in the economy, accounting for the majority of businesses worldwide and providing employment for millions of people. However, leading an SME comes with its own unique set of challenges, especially when it comes to managing finances. In order to succeed, SME leaders must have a strong grasp of certain essential financial skills.

Let me share two cases of SME leaders failing due to a lack of essential financial skills.

The first one is because of the inability to manage cash flow. One common financial skill that many SME leaders lack is the ability to manage cash flows effectively.

For instance, a business owner may have plenty of revenue coming in but may struggle to keep up with payments because the business owner has not mastered the art of cash flow management. In this scenario, the business owner may end up defaulting on loans or missing out on investment opportunities due to the inability to effectively manage the cash flows.