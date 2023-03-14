 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
784 elephant deaths in 10 years in Odisha: Forest minister

PTI
Mar 14, 2023 / 06:19 PM IST

Accidents, disease, poisoning by poachers and electrocution were some of the reasons for the elephant deaths in the state, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister P K Amat said in the Odisha Assembly .

Southern India has the largest Asian elephant population in the world, and wild elephants are a common sight.

As many as 784 elephants have died in Odisha in a span of 10 years, a state minister said on Tuesday.

Pointing out that the state government has demarcated 14 elephant corridors for the safe movement of jumbos, the minister said action plans have been made to stop poaching of elephants and their deaths due to train accidents and electrocution.

The minister said this in a written reply to BJP member Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra.