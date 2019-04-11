App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 08:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

75 BSE 500 cos can pay Rs 1.1 lakh crore more to shareholders: Report

The 75 companies can return a median of 49 percent of their total cash and cash equivalents to their shareholders.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

As much as 75 cash-rich companies in the BSE 500 index can distribute a whopping Rs 1.1 lakh crore to their shareholders as dividend or buyback, finds an industry report.

The findings by advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services India (Iias), is based on FY18 financial statements of the BSE 500 companies.

In its 2018 study, based on FY17 financials, the proxy advisory firm has identified 92 companies that can pay incremental dividends of Rs 34,000 crore.

"This Rs 1.1 lakh crore equals the aggregate post-tax profit reported by 75 companies and is in addition to the Rs 62,100 crore they had paid out in FY18 as dividend," the report said.

related news

The excess cash, if distributed, translates to a median dividend yield to 5.2 percent, significantly higher than the current 1.4 percent, it said.

Five of these 75 companies, are sitting on much excess cash it translates into an additional dividend yield of over 15 percent--Indian Energy Exchange, MOIL, Multi-Commodity Exchange of India, Bhel and Godfrey Philips, it said.

The 75 companies can return a median of 49 percent of their total cash and cash equivalents to their shareholders.

There are nine firms that can distribute over 75 percent of their FY18 on-balance-sheet cash, which are Abbott, Symphony, Lal Pathlabs, Bajaj Consumer Care, Godfrey Phillips, Honeywell Automation, Bata, Pfizer and Hindustan Zinc.

Of the 75 companies, just five companies aggregate over 50 percent of the total incremental distributable cash of Rs 1.1 trillion. These are Hindustan Zinc, ITC, Wipro, TCS, Bajaj Auto.

Public sector undertakings continue to pay consistent dividends on account of regulations requiring them to pay at least 30 percent of their profits as dividends, the report said.
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 08:05 pm

tags #Abbott India #Bajaj Auto #Business #Dr Lal PathLabs #Godfrey Phillips #Honeywell Automation #India #ITC #Market news #Symphony #TCS #Wipro

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019, CSK vs RR: Rajasthan in trouble as they lose 3 quick wickets

Exclusive: Rajinikanths' Darbar poster designer Vinci Raj responds to ...

Student of the Year 2 posters: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya P ...

Kangana Ranaut shrugs off Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy performance as ‘m ...

IPL 2019: Bookies making the most of the ongoing IPL season all thanks ...

Exclusive: Janhvi Kapoor is undertaking military style training for Gu ...

Shah Rukh Khan's on screen 'son' has grown up to be a pretty 'lady', p ...

Shahid Kapoor: I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day for Kabir Singh

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rajneeti, Yuva; top 5 films on politics you ...

Assam Records Over 68% Voter Turn Out in Phase 1 of Lok Sabha Polls

Modi Seeking Votes in Name of Armed Forces, Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Ge ...

AgustaWestland Scam: ED Files Status Report Into Charge Sheet Leak

IPL 2019 | Pant Needs to Play More Responsibly: Ponting

Celebs Urge People to Vote in Lok Sabha Polls, Govt Uses 'Mohabbatein' ...

'Why Can't You Specify the Booths': EC Slams SP, BSP for Spreading 'Ru ...

IPL 2019 | Knight Riders Prepare for Capitals at Ganguly’s ‘Home ...

As The Elections Have Started, Are There Any Safe Places?

At IAF Commanders Meet, Defence Minister Praises 'Flawless Execution' ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP seeks new term with old manifesto

Lok Sabha elections 2019: From Indian Railways to NaMo TV, Election Co ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Violence, reports of EVM glitches and missing ...

IMF paying close attention to India data, says chief economist Gita Go ...

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested by British police at Ecuador ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty below 11,600 as voting for 2019 ...

Is it time to book profits in auto stocks? DSP Investment has an advic ...

Century Plyboards' Keshav Bhajanka upbeat despite CLSA downgrade

Expect cyclical revival in corporate earnings going forward, says UTI ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: As Western UP goes to poll, everybody wants a ...

'Regime has fallen': Sudan president Omar-al-Bashir ousted by army aft ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Naxal-affected Bastar, Congress and BJP wa ...

It is finally acche din for Vivek Oberoi: Why EC stalling Modi biopic ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How Facebook, Google and Twitter are dealing ...

Champions League: Barcelona cruise to victory in second gear as Manche ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Speaking truth to power: Iqra Khilji presents 'Khabees' and 'Haq Paras ...

Is India being unfairly targeted internationally on non-transparency o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.