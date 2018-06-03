73K deregistered cos deposited Rs 24,000 crore post demonetisation: Govt data

As many as 73,000 companies that have been deregistered deposited Rs 24,000 crore in bank accounts post demonetisation, according to government data. As part of cracking down on black money flows and illicit assets, the Corporate Affairs Ministry has struck off the names of around 2.26 lakh companies that have not been carrying out business activities for long.

Many of these companies are suspected to have been used for illegal fund flows.

Data compiled by the ministry showed that out of the 2.26 lakh deregistered companies, the bank details of 1.68 lakh of them showed that post demonetisation cash was deposited in these accounts.

“Out of this, 73,000 companies deposited Rs 24,000 crore. Details of companies from various banks is under process,” the ministry said in a document.

The document, which listed the ministry's achievements in the last four years, also said that 68 companies are under investigation.

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) is probing 19 companies while the Registrars of Companies (RoC) are investigating 49 firms, it added.

In November 2016, the government had cancelled old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes as legal tenders as part of the fight against the black money menace.

Under the Companies Act, the government has powers to strike off names of firms from the register on various grounds.