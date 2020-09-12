73% households are now spending more on essentials, earning less in comparison to pre-COVID times, reveals survey

Large scale flooding and excessive rain has taken over much of the country this year as the Meteorological Department said the country will receive more rainfall in September as the monsoon retreats.

According to a LocalCircles survey, this has had an effect on the purchasing essential vegetables, especially onion, potatoes and tomatoes, after consumers reported rising prices over the last couple of weeks.

The survey, which received over 15,000 responses from 216 districts of India covering metros to tier four districts and rural locations, found that 73 percent households are now getting less value for the same or more money spent in comparison to pre COVID-19 times.

Here are some of its findings:

In the first question, respondents were asked what best describes the per kg price that they paid for tomato, onion and potato in their latest purchase.

In their response, 40 percent said they paid Rs 70 or higher for tomatoes, Rs 35 or higher for potatoes and Rs 30 or higher for onions.

This is while 21 percent said they paid Rs 60-69 for tomatoes, Rs 30-34 for potatoes and Rs 25-29 for onions.

Around 19 percent said they paid Rs 40-59 for tomatoes, Rs 20-29 for potatoes and Rs 15-24 for onions, while 7 percent said they paid Rs 39 or lower for tomatoes, Rs 19 or lower for potatoes, and Rs 14 or lower for onions. About 13 percent of respondents were unsure about what they paid recently.

"This means that 61 percent households are currently paying more than Rs. 60/kg for tomatoes, Rs. 30/kg for potatoes and Rs 25/kg for onions. The main cause of this steep prices rise of vegetables is being attributed to excessive rain, labour shortage and also an increase in transportation cost due to the higher diesel prices," the report said, adding that this is especially concerning as many have lost jobs and many others are experiencing a cut in earnings and wages.

The next question respondents were asked about how much their buying habits had changed when it came to household groceries and essential costs in the last six months.

Around 44 percent respondents said they have been spending more and earning less, 10 percent said have been spending the same and getting less, 17 percent said they have been spending and earning the same, while 19 percent said they have been spending more but getting the same.

Only 2 percent of respondents said that they had been spending and getting more, while another 2 percent said they had been spending less and getting the same amount.

According to the survey, the result of this poll shows that 73 percent of households are now getting less value for the same or more money spent in comparison to pre COVID-19 times.

"Consumers in March and April had reported being charged higher prices for essentials like vegetables as well as packaged products, where some were charged above MRP (maximum retail price) due to shortages in the markets due to the lockdown and panic buying," the report said, adding that crop damage due to heavy rains and hoarding is also being suspected as a reason for this sudden price rise in vegetables.