 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

71% professionals confident about keeping their jobs; intent to upskill increasing: Report

Moneycontrol News
Feb 13, 2023 / 05:30 PM IST

The number of those saying they are motivated to add to their skillset has increased by 4 percentage points from the previous year.

Upskilling helped 43 percent of professionals gain career growth in their organisation, while 23 percent were able to switch to a different domain and 18 percent were able to secure a new job (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

Seventy-one percent of professionals in India are confident about keeping their jobs in 2023 despite the dire macroeconomic conditions, according to a recent study.

However, there is a stark difference in the confidence levels of new hires and entry-level professionals and the ones with more than six years of experience. According to the Upskilling Trends Report 2023 by edtech platform Great Learning, while 63 percent of professionals with 0-3 years of experience are confident about retaining their job, this number jumps up to 83 percent for professionals six years or more into their jobs.

Great Learning surveyed 1,000 working professionals and recent college graduates in India from different backgrounds in December to get a sense of how they view the near future. The enterprise trends in this report are from Great Learning's business clients based in India.

Intent to upskill among Indians increasing