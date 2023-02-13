71% professionals confident about keeping their jobs; intent to upskill increasing: Report

Seventy-one percent of professionals in India are confident about keeping their jobs in 2023 despite the dire macroeconomic conditions, according to a recent study.

However, there is a stark difference in the confidence levels of new hires and entry-level professionals and the ones with more than six years of experience. According to the Upskilling Trends Report 2023 by edtech platform Great Learning, while 63 percent of professionals with 0-3 years of experience are confident about retaining their job, this number jumps up to 83 percent for professionals six years or more into their jobs.

Great Learning surveyed 1,000 working professionals and recent college graduates in India from different backgrounds in December to get a sense of how they view the near future. The enterprise trends in this report are from Great Learning's business clients based in India.

Intent to upskill among Indians increasing

The highest proportion of the workforce that plans to upskill in 2023 is from the IT/tech and BFSI or banking, financial services and insurance sectors, followed by education/training, manufacturing and the automobile industry. Indians are primarily looking to upskill in software development, data science and analytics, digital marketing, management, and artificial intelligence/machine learning domains. Professionals with less than three years of experience are primarily looking to acquire software development skills, while professionals with nine or more years of experience are focused on acquiring management and leadership skills. In 2023, the primary motivation for Indians to upskill is career growth within their current organisation. This is followed by personal interest and the expectation of new job opportunities as a result of upgraded skills. ALSO READ | More CEOs jumping ship as India Inc gauges post-COVID business scenario "With a tighter job market in 2023, skill development will be as critical as ever. The increase in intent to upskill in 2023 among professionals is expected given how rapidly technology and business practices are evolving," said Hari Krishnan Nair, co-founder of Great Learning. Professionals are increasingly able to transition into new domains with the help of upskilling. Upskilling helped 43 percent of professionals gain career growth in their organisation, while 23 percent were able to switch to a different domain and 18 percent were able to secure a new job. Data science is among the favourites Data literacy has become the current language of business so it's no surprise that the most in-demand domain for upskilling was data science in 2022. With reports saying that automation is set to displace 85 million jobs globally by 2025, many Indian professionals are choosing to learn new digital technologies to cash in on this economic transformation. ALSO READ | Indians lead in completing freelance projects for PHP and graphic design globally The prospect of a higher salary and career growth has also fuelled the drive towards upskilling in new-age domains.

Moneycontrol News