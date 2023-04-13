 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
71% of white-collar employees prefer companies prioritising business sustainability: Survey

Abhishek Sahu
Apr 13, 2023 / 11:04 AM IST

Adobe’s Sustainability at Work survey of over 1,000 Indian employees and business managers found that 90 percent of the employees think that hybrid working can make businesses more sustainable

Seventy-one percent of Indian employees said they would only work at a company that prioritises business sustainability, a new report has revealed. A very high proportion of employees (94 percent) say they are directly involved in driving sustainability practices at their workplace. This is even higher (97 percent) for workers aged between 25 and 34 years.

However, the opinion of who should primarily drive sustainability initiatives in the workplace is split, with about 30 percent believing everyone should drive it equally, and the rest believing that either employees, or executives and managers should be tasked to do so (35 percent and 29 percent, respectively), according to Adobe’s Sustainability at Work survey of over 1,000 Indian employees and business managers, shared exclusively with Moneycontrol.

The study also found that a majority of Indian employees (90 percent) think that hybrid working can make businesses more sustainable. The main reasons for this are increased focus on digital document storage and management (44 percent), generally encouraging the use of digital collaboration and workflow tools, and lower electricity consumption in commercial office spaces.

