71% of white-collar employees prefer companies prioritising business sustainability: Survey

Seventy-one percent of Indian employees said they would only work at a company that prioritises business sustainability, a new report has revealed. A very high proportion of employees (94 percent) say they are directly involved in driving sustainability practices at their workplace. This is even higher (97 percent) for workers aged between 25 and 34 years.

However, the opinion of who should primarily drive sustainability initiatives in the workplace is split, with about 30 percent believing everyone should drive it equally, and the rest believing that either employees, or executives and managers should be tasked to do so (35 percent and 29 percent, respectively), according to Adobe’s Sustainability at Work survey of over 1,000 Indian employees and business managers, shared exclusively with Moneycontrol.

The study also found that a majority of Indian employees (90 percent) think that hybrid working can make businesses more sustainable. The main reasons for this are increased focus on digital document storage and management (44 percent), generally encouraging the use of digital collaboration and workflow tools, and lower electricity consumption in commercial office spaces.

Projections

The survey respondents were asked about their company's sustainability initiatives, as well as their projections for the coming decade. As for employees, the survey revealed that 83 percent of respondents feel empowered to help improve their company's sustainability practices and 82 percent would like to be more involved in driving sustainability practices in their workplace.

With slightly sub-normal rains, impact on rural economy may not be severe this monsoon: Economists Around 70 percent of Indian employees feel their company is in line with or ahead of other companies in its sector when it comes to implementing sustainability practices, with over 84 percent of employees adding that their company has dedicated personnel responsible for implementing these practices. According to Indian executives, the top three metrics for business success are customer loyalty and retention (49 percent), employee happiness (48 percent), and sustainability (41 percent). More can be done Three in 10 (30 percent) Indians think their company is lagging behind other companies in their sector when it comes to implementing sustainability practices and only around a quarter (26 percent) of Indians think their company is a sustainability leader in their sector. The IT and telecom sector have topped the chart in driving sustainability practices at the workplace. “This is because the IT and telecom sector has been an early adopter of sustainable practices, and many companies in this sector have implemented green initiatives such as energy-efficient buildings, waste reduction programmes, and sustainable supply chains,” an Adobe spokesperson told Moneycontrol. Moreover, the IT and telecom sector has a large proportion of young and tech-savvy employees who are passionate about sustainability and are keen to drive change, the spokesperson added. ALso read: PhysicsWallah, Fincare, BLS among companies with big hiring plans The top three things Indians think their company should be doing more with regard to sustainability in the workplace are digital document storage and management (41 percent), prioritising renewable energy (41 percent), and reducing or eliminating plastic in the workplace (40 percent).

Abhishek Sahu covers HR and Careers at Moneycontrol.