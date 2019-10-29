71 objectionable videos taken off social media platforms over Home Ministry directive: Report

Seventy one videos of child pornography, rape and other offences were taken off social media platforms after a request from the home ministry, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The ministry said in its report for 2018-19 that 500 keywords had been used to search for such videos. The list of keywords has been compiled and shared with technology companies such as Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Yahoo and Microsoft.

The videos were taken down after 33 first information reports (FIRs) were filed, the paper said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Over 10,000 complaints were filed with the cybercrime reporting portal till March 31, said the report, as viewed by The Economic Times.

The cybercrime reporting portal was formed in September 2018 to register complaints against content related to child pornography and child sexual abuse.

“Evidences such as website addresses and attachments in common document, image and video formats can be uploaded on the portal. The home ministry facilitates blocking and removal of the reported content if found unlawful,” a home ministry official told the paper.

Social media platforms now have 36 hours to take down objectionable videos and messages after a request from the home ministry, the official added. The sites earlier had 72 hours to comply with such requests.