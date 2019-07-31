App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

70% work completed under 6-, 8-laning of highways under JNPT

The project involves construction of NH-348 - PKG3 under NHDP Phase-I.

Pramiti Lonkar @LonkarPramiti

The construction work on the six- and eight-laning of highways to improve connectivity in the Special Economic Zone at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) is 70 percent complete, according to a senior official who is aware of the developments.

Due to rapid development in the area, it was considered necessary to augment the carrying capacity of the existing road network to a six, eight-lane configuration by providing improved facilities comprising flyovers, railway over bridges and interchanges for uninterrupted flow of traffic on the road network connecting the port and the national highways (NHs).

The 18-km project has been under construction since May 2016 with an estimated project cost of Rs 872 crores. The project involves the construction of NH-348 - PKG3 under NHDP Phase-I.

While the project has missed the original completion date of May 2018, a significant portion of the work has been completed.

First Published on Jul 31, 2019 07:17 pm

tags #Business #India

