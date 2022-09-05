70% of vehicle parts will remain similar even post electrification of powertrains: Sunjay Kapur

Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), the apex body representing the interests of the Indian auto components industry, is now actively focusing on developing aggregates and parts for Electric Vehicles (EVs). In an interview with Moneycontrol.com, Sunjay Kapur, President, ACMA, states that despite the switch towards electrification of engines, 70 percent of the components of vehicles, such as mirrors, steering, windows, etc., will remain the same. Edited excerpts:

Auto component industry players registered all-time high toplines during FY22. What were the key growth drivers?

The demand (for vehicles) is very strong and we've continuously said that. We ran into some supply chain issues, which I think have softened across the board. And that has resulted in the kind of growth that we've seen. With regard to India specifically, commercial vehicles have grown by 30 percent year-on-year (YoY) and passenger cars have grown by 20 percent. So, this again fuelled great growth in the auto components sector in India. Also, the fact that exports have grown and continuously grown not just this year, but last year as well.

Exports went up to $19 billion. So, all these have definitely aided growth and resulted in the kind of growth that we've had, where we've reached close to pre-pandemic levels of $56.5 billion in terms of revenue (during FY22). So, we don't have a demand creation problem like we did during the pre-pandemic (era) even with commercial vehicles. It's mostly driven by the strong demand that exists.

The industry’s exports to North America were also at an all-time high. What were the key reasons for the same? Do you see this trend continuing in the coming years?

North America has always been our biggest export market, which accounted for 32 percent of our total overseas shipments of $19 billion. In terms of value, this market accounted for 46 percent of total exports. The fact is that I can only imagine that there's a lot of sourcing going on (by global automakers) in India. ACMA also works with international purchase offices of different organizations. We're seeing a lot of interest in terms of sourcing from India. This is definitely fuelling growth. The automotive market in North America has also grown, which is definitely fuelling growth as well.

I don't see anything that should stop this growth, unless the automotive market in North America dips, or we see other unprecedented challenges that we cannot control or which we cannot predict such as pandemic, conflict, etc. Unless these things occur, we should continue to see growth and increase in (vehicle) sales there.

EV components account for just 1 percent of the turnover of the domestic auto components industry currently. Do you expect this share to rise with the higher penetration of EVs?

Yes, definitely. That (EV) is a sector that will continuously grow. Several investments that are being made today in terms of expansion are geared towards electrification. Seventy percent of the vehicles will remain the same, whether it be lights, seats or brake systems, etc. As EV penetration increases, auto parts makers will also have the option to enhance their supply for EV specific parts to their OEMs.

The opportunities, as we move towards electrification will be immense in terms of connectivity, autonomous, telematics, ecosystem, etc. There is no doubt that auto component manufacturers will diversify into other technologies. However, I won't be able to share any projected figures because this really depends on the OEMs (original equipment manufacturers). But if you look at what's happening globally, all OEMs are producing electric platforms. As this number increases and as they move more towards electrification — and I'm talking about global OEMs —opportunities for (domestic) suppliers will increase.

There is a lot of buzz that auto component players are de-risking their business and getting into adjacent industries like aerospace, defence, aviation, etc. Going forward, will that accelerate further with a lot of thrust by the government?

The auto component industry is very well positioned and is a very attractive industry for defence and aerospace. Defence and aerospace are very project-driven in a lot of cases, and volumes are very different from the auto component industry. We, of the auto component industry, are very compliant with quality standards, and record keeping, which in the aerospace industry has been going on for 40 to 50 years.

When I say records, it is of the components that you're supplying, (and) consists of the whole supply chain of components, materials and everything (else). This is because, god forbid, if there's any kind of malfunction you need to have a record of how that occurred.

The auto component industry always explores the opportunity to supply to defence and aerospace. We saw this happen first in 2008, when we went through the financial crisis (2008), when a lot of component players started exploring that space because we felt we would look at diversification in terms of customer base.

When the OEM or automotive sales ramped up, we all moved back to serving the auto components industry, because it's a very steady (business) for us. The defence and aerospace industries have always been in conversation with component players to see how we can play a role in terms of supply. So, the opportunities always existed. As the markets grow, so do the companies. Companies will explore defence, aerospace, railways, and industrials. It's nothing out of the ordinary. It's very normal to have diversification plans.

You had maintained that EV startups will begin doing everything in-house and will reach out to component players once they attain some scale. Could you please elucidate that?

Historically, when you have start-ups with small volumes, it’s not very attractive for component players to supply to them and they don't get the kind of priority that large volume players get. And that's what I meant by saying (that) there are a lot of start-ups in the OEM space, which will have to manufacture components themselves till they reach a certain scale.

So, it's not to say that they will not work with component manufacturers. When it comes to technology, they'll definitely work with component manufacturers, and as the start-up ecosystem grows and becomes larger and larger, more component players will start aligning with these start-ups. I meant this from a historical perspective because people talked about why a lot of start-ups are getting into the OEM space.

The assumption shouldn't be that a start-up is going to come, build a vehicle, and become the next Tesla or the next big OEM. So, that's really where my comment came from that it's a cycle where when you have small volumes, it's not easy to source components. It’s very expensive for us to make parts for small volumes.

Apart from EVs, what are the other key macroeconomic trends that you see in the auto industry space? How is the component trying to be in tune with those trends?

With all the disruption going on, there'll be several opportunities. You will have to reinvent yourself because consumers will demand it and regulations will demand it. We are beginning with a lot of talk over emissions. If you look at the whole Environment, Social Governance (ESG) these are big themes that will drive the automotive and allied industries.

The other big theme that I see is cybersecurity, within the industry as well as within every industry, because we're moving more towards a digital world, whether it be in the manufacturing space, processes or product technology. Everything is becoming more digital. So, we are going to have to adapt to that as well. That's really where I see the future going. I see there are a lot of OEMs as well as component manufacturers that will need to reinvent the way we operate in terms of not just products, but processes as well.

Have you asked the government for a further boost to the auto component industry?

We are very happy with everything that the government has given us in terms of schemes, (such as) FAME 2, etc. We hope that financing for electric vehicles becomes easier. That's all that we can hope for. Also, an Increase in infrastructure building around charging stations, etc., is very important for the industry.

Lastly, what is the topline that you're expecting for the next financial year? And out of that, how much would export account for?

If we continue to remain in the same supply scenario, we'll see double-digit growth across the board in export, aftermarket and topline.