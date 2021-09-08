7 ideas to convert footfalls into revenue

Stores should be designed keeping customers comfort in mind. (Representational image, Shutterstock)

Organised retailers spend crores of rupees advertising special offers in newspapers. They also print fliers and use inserts in newspapers but how do you convert potential footfalls into revenue?

Visual merchandising and customer service work in tandem with advertising and marketing efforts in influencing customer’s buying decisions.

Visual merchandising is a primary retailing tool that involves displaying products and services in a way that grabs customers’ attention and guides them in the purchase process.

Studies indicate that customers who are new to a store or consider buying a product or brand for the first time are much more likely to use visual merchandising cues—posters, displays, LED screens, brochures, banners and directional signage—while customers who frequent a retail establishment are more likely to make a purchase based on previous experience or consult sales personnel.

The products and services that require a higher level of customer involvement increase the role of visual merchandising in the decision-making process. Visual merchandising updates can be subtle but can significantly affect customer experience and perception of that experience.

According to customer surveys, perceived waiting times at cash counters fell 50 percent after a leading retail chain installed televisions showing some programmes at the cash counters. This is also a good opportunity to earn revenues for the retailer via advertisements. The bottom line is people hate waiting in lines and wasting time. If you can make that time more productive, customer satisfaction will increase.

Here is a seven-step process to developing better visual merchandising:

1 Research

Knowing your customer’s shopping habits is vital to retail success. Research, though often expensive, is the only way to base your strategy on consumer trends and apply it to the marketing environment of individual stores.

Don't forget to get input from the retail level—the best source of information is store employees. Understand how people are spending their time in the store. Are they waiting in line for long? How much time do they have to absorb your messages?

The more quickly and directly your consumer shops, the less effective the signage is going to be and the more conservative you should be in the number and complexity of messaging.

If customer interaction time is limited, you may want to consider replacing text messages with visuals. Photographs are almost always more convincing than words and people are likely to react more strongly to images. Moving or dynamic images, of course, increase retention even higher.

2 Integrate marketing efforts

From your website to your shopping bags, make sure all of your marketing efforts are sending coordinated and cohesive messages about your products and services. It is also important to drive the branding and colour combinations well. Considering that most retailers charge for carry bags, make it more attractive for them to be used over and over.

3 Think flexibility

Consider in-store interactive technology as a tool to make your customer's shopping experience more convenient. Keep in mind that the use of hi-tech displays or kiosks is product-driven, informational and easy to manage. Touch-screen kiosks more often help customers to complete simple tasks or get answers to product questions.

The new sign and graphics technology allows stores to quickly create images and change messages to meet corporate and store-level objectives.

4 Find ways to accommodate time-strapped shoppers

Use merchandising and store design to create convenience in-store. Customers need quick answers to product features or performance questions and appreciate a reasonable variety of choices.

Anything that helps them accomplish these goals and also makes the shopping experience pleasant will make it easy for them to buy from you.

5 Design stores for shoppers

Stores must recognise customers' need for friendly, inviting and comfortable places to shop. The interpretation and application of what comfort means, however, has never varied so greatly.

For instance, in the financial services sector, the role and means of visual merchandising in customer service is becoming a hot topic. After careful review of in-store customer interaction, several industry leaders are changing the traditional look and feel of banking services by testing complete branch overhauls.

6 Use tech and big data analytics

Use analytics and predictability to change messaging for individual customers on their mobile devices and even the shopping cart. Make sure that you recommend missed items she may have purchased earlier or go well with the products she has picked up. With RFID technology, possibilities are endless.

7 Partner at the local level

Critical to the success of any visual merchandising strategy is the degree to which store-level employees embrace your programme and participate in it. Make sure managers know what's in it for them and what they are expected to do to participate.

Even if your bosses are sold on the promo concept, it may not trickle down to the store level. Consider using incentive programmes to inspire greater involvement of frontline employees.