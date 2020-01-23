7 best SEO resources for your business

Impact of internet and digitisation on small and medium businesses is huge in India. As per a Google-KPMG report, digital SMEs grow profits up to twice as fast as their offline counterparts. Certainly, the digital wave can help businesses in adding value, expand footprints, scale operations and innovate to give an edge to competitors.

Since the internet penetration is rising in India, SMEs can also increase their contribution to India’s GDP by 10 percentage points to 48% by 2020, if they adopt digital technologies.

If you have decided to take your business to the next level by increasing its presence on the internet, the Search Engine Optimization (SEO) tool can help you as it has the potential to direct a major chunk of relevant searches to your business.

Every day more than 6 billion searches are run on Google alone. The experts suggest that SEO-generated leads are up to eight times more effective in bringing about conversions than outbound leads. It is also a highly tracked metric to assess where your business stands in the virtual world.

In other words, if an online presence is essential to the survival of a business, SEO is the air that breathes life into that existence.

Here are the best resources you can make use of to leverage the potential of SEO:

Google

The search engine itself can prove to be the most valuable tool for SEO. Want to know who your competitors are? Which are the highest-ranking sites in your industry vertical? What are they talking about? Just Google it. It’s basic, but it’s a good start point in building up on your SEO strategy.

Screaming Frog

This versatile tool can be best described as a Swiss Army Knife for SEO. Be it insights on page titles, ranking, broken links or URLs, everything you need to ramp up your SEO game is available at a single click. What’s more? This gold mine of insights is available for free for up to 500 pages.

Moz

Moz functions on a model similar to Screaming Frog and presents the issues that need fixing in a prioritized manner. It is a well-rounded SEO toolset that will point you in the right direction for acing your optimization game. It offers a 30-day free trial. So if you don’t want to pay for SEO just yet, you can simply make the most of the insights offered during this free trial and get out with a better-optimized website at no cost at all.

Google Search Console

Another free tool provided by Google for valuable diagnostic information. The search console does not directly contribute to ranking your site, but it surely helps in identifying the areas that need to be improved upon like broken links, keywords/queries, index errors, and much more.

Ubersuggest

This is an uber-powerful tool to help you with keyword research, competitor insights, backlink building as well as SEO audit. It also helps suggest on how to fix any issues diagnosed on your website. And it’s free!

Answer The Public

A keyword research tool that relies on search data to give you an insight into the kind of queries your potential customers may have with regard to your business or industry in general. This information can be extremely valuable in addressing prospective concerns & queries and building your authority in your domain.

Ahrefs

Ahrefs is one of the most popular SEO tools for a well-rounded understanding of optimization. It is also highly effective in assisting you with the audit report, backlink analysis, URL rankings, competitive analysis and much more.