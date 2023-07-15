68% houses cut consumption, 14% stop buying, as tomato prices surge over 300%: Survey

The prices of tomatoes are likely to go up further and may reach Rs 300 per kg in the coming weeks.

As tomato prices simmer over 300 percent, at least 68 percent households have cut the consumption, while 14 percent have stopped using kitchen essentials, a LocalCircles survey has said.

This website on July 13 reported that the prices of tomatoes are likely to go up further and may reach Rs 300 per kg in the coming weeks because of incessant rain in some parts of the country and inadequate showers.

In the last three weeks, tomato prices have surged manifold across cities, not just in retail markets but also in wholesale markets. In Delhi, the prices have climbed from Rs 20-30 per kilogram on June 24 to Rs 180 per kg and even Rs 220 per kg for some varieties or good quality.

The prices of tomatoes have risen 326.13 percent in the last one month, according to government data. The National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) has begun selling tomatoes on mobile vans in Delhi-NCR at a discounted rate of Rs 90 a kg to provide relief to the consumers.

Around 87 percent consumers confirmed that they have been paying more than Rs 100 per kg for tomatoes during their latest purchase, and just 13 percent are paying less than Rs 100 a kg, possibly in rural areas or places where tomatoes are grown, the study mentioned.

The survey first asked household consumers, “What best describes the price for tomatoes that your household paid most recently?”

This query received 10,972 responses with 41 percent stating that they are paying Rs 100-150 per kg; 27 percent said they have been paying Rs 150-200/kg; 14 percent of households have been paying Rs200-250/kg and 5 percent stated over Rs 250/kg. The survey responses show that 13 percent of households have been fortunate enough to buy tomatoes for less than Rs 100/kg.

A comparative study with an earlier survey shows that as against 18 percent households, which were paying more than Rs 100/kg for tomatoes on June 27, the percentage of households affected has risen to 87 percent on July 14.