65% of Zomato's revenue comes from food delivery service 

Moneycontrol News

Restaurant search and delivery platform Zomato on November 30 said it received 21 million orders in October, a significant growth against 3.5 million during January, adding that the business currently contributes to about 65 percent of the overall revenue of the company.

The company also plans to further expand the food delivery business to 100 cities.

The company is currently associated with over 75,000 restaurants in India and has 1,50,000 delivery partners. It plans to hire 5,000 more delivery partners.

It is currently present in over 90 cities. The new cities will include Puducherry, Jamshedpur, Ambala, Meerut, Haridwar, Bhavnagar, Ujjain, Puri, among others.

The food delivery business was started by Zomato in 2015. It has grown phenomenally in the last few months. In January, it accounted for 35 percent of the company's revenue.

“We have been surprised by the demand in Tier II Tier III cities and are therefore gung-ho on serving every last customer, in the smallest of towns in India. We will be the first to hit the 100 city mark and will continue to invest heavily to lead geographical penetration in the food delivery market in India. We have seen market share grow in our main markets through the festive season and have plans for growth in December as well,” said Mohit Gupta, chief executive officer, food delivery, Zomato.

The company currently offers delivery between 11 am to 11 pm, and also plans to launch early morning and midnight deliveries soon.