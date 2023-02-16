 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
60% private insurers see rapid rise in fraud: Deloitte survey

PTI
Feb 16, 2023 / 04:16 PM IST

Insurance companies in India have experienced a rise in fraud instances in life and health insurance, and increased digitisation, remote working post pandemic and weakened controls are key factors contributing to frauds, according to Deloittes Insurance Fraud Survey 2023.

About 60 per cent of Indian private insurers believe there has been a significant rise in insurance-related frauds, and as risks lurk there is an immediate need to consider a proactive fraud risk management framework, a Deloitte survey said on Thursday.

"About 60 per cent of survey respondents believe that there has been a significant rise in fraud, while further 10 per cent experienced a marginal increase," the survey said.

The survey, conducted in the second quarter of FY2023, was based on interviews with key C-suite stakeholders/senior management responsible for compliance across leading private insurers in India.