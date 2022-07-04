60 MoUs for Rs 125,244 crore signed at Tamil Nadu Investors’ Conclave

Tata Power, Lucas TVS and IMAL are among the big names that signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with the Tamil Nadu government during the Investors’ Conclave in Chennai on Monday, July 4. In all, 60 MoUs were inked for a cumulative investment of Rs 125,244 crore. They are projected to generate nearly 75,000 jobs across the state.

Of the 60, 53 are facilitation MoUs. Seven MoUs were also initialled for projects that have been sanctioned structured packages of incentives. These seven amount to Rs 59,871 crore.

The MoUs were signed with Tata Power, Lucas TVS, ACME Green Hydrogen and Chemicals, IMPAL, VVDN, Aravind Chemicals and MPlastics Toys and Engineering.

What will the companies set up?

Lucas TVS will set up a lithium ion cell facility at Thiruvallur; ACME, a green ammonia project at Thoothukudi; Tata Power, a plant at Gangaikondan; IMPAL, an aero engine component unit at Hosur; and, Aravind Ceramics, a tile production centre at Thanjavur. Further, MPlastics will set up a toy-making facility at Hosur; and VVDN will establish a 5G networking facility at Pollachi.

The 53 facilitation MoUs will see names such as Sify (data centre), L&T (IT), Cubic PV of the United States (4 GW cell) ENES Textiles (garment), Century Ply (ply board making), M&M (R&D centre), Rane Holdings (auto component), Gokaldas group (garment), Bharat Alt Fuel (EV 2-wheelers), and Garuda Aerospace (drones), among others, drawing up investment plans for Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister MK Stalin laid the foundation stone for 21 projects, entailing an investment of Rs 22,252 crore during the conclave. He also inaugurated 12 projects with a cumulative investment of Rs 1,492 crore.

The conclave saw the chief minister releasing the Life Sciences Policy and Tamil Nadu Research and Development Policy. He also inaugurated the TN PitchFest, an initiative to provide a platform for startups in Tamil Nadu. In his address, Stalin said that Tamil Nadu had moved up to the third spot in the ease of doing business parameter from the 14th.