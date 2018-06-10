App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2018 11:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

6 of top 10 most valued companies added Rs 60,208 crore in market cap last week

The valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 8,627.3 crore to Rs 2,75,145.41 crore, and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surged Rs 6,106.57 crore to Rs 6,69,311.51 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Six of the top-10 most valued companies added Rs 60,207.86 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries (RIL) contributing the most to gains. RIL's market capitalisation (m-cap) soared Rs 34,378.16 crore to Rs 6,23,070.31 crore.

The valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 8,627.3 crore to Rs 2,75,145.41 crore, and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surged Rs 6,106.57 crore to Rs 6,69,311.51 crore.

The m-cap of SBI rose by Rs 5,310.13 crore to Rs 2,43,373.50 crore, and that of Maruti Suzuki India went up by Rs 4,638.44 crore to Rs 2,70,231.76 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) moved up by Rs 1,147.26 crore to Rs 3,45,257.69 crore.

On the other hand, HDFC Bank's valuation slumped Rs 15,476.62 crore to Rs 5,33,702.46 crore.

ITC lost Rs 2,318.82 crore to Rs 3,26,892.04 crore and the m-cap of HDFC slipped Rs 524.13 crore to Rs 3,09,108.85 crore.

The valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank remained unchanged from last week.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS stood at number one position followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI.

Over the last week, the BSE Sensex recorded a rise of 216.41 points, or 0.61 percent, to settle at 35,443.67.
First Published on Jun 10, 2018 10:40 am

tags #Business #Companies #India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.