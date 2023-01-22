6 killed as truck hits car in UP's Unnao

Six people lost their lives when a dumper truck collided with a car on the Lucknow-Kanpur highway in the Achalganj police station area here on Sunday evening, police said.

Following the collision, the car got dragged for some distance and hit a woman and her daughter. The car then fell into a ditch, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Shankar Meena said, adding the incident occurred around 7 pm.

Two persons died on the spot, while the rest of them succumbed to their injuries at a hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Chhottelal (32), Shivang (30), Vimlesh (60), Rampyari (45) and her daughter Shivani (13), Emergency Medical Officer (EMO) at the district hospital Dr Ashish said, adding the identity of another person is yet to be ascertained.

Local people had blocked the road following the accident. However, the blockade was lifted after sometime following intervention by the police.