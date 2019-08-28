6 IT centres developed in several African nations in last 4 years: MEA

Six IT centres have been developed in several African nations in the last four years and India is helping them bridge the digital divide, a senior MEA official said.

Addressing the India-Africa Higher Education and Skills Development Summit, T S Tirumurti, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said every year thousand of bright minds come from Africa to Indian universities and colleges.

"These students are the bridge to our future, carrying on a tradition to which many African leaders occupying powerful positions would testify," he said.

Asserting that India is also helping African countries to bridge the digital divide, Tirumurti said, "The Pan Africa e-Network was launched in Africa at the continental level in 2009. It aimed at harnessing socio-economic benefits of ICT (information and communications technology) for tele-education and tele-medicine.

"The first phase of this programme is over and we are now launching the second phase."

He further said that India has undertaken establishment of institutions and training centres across the African continent.

"Six IT centres have been established in South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Lesotho, Ghana, Namibia and Tanzania in the last four years," Tirumurti said.

About why African students should choose India, he India and Africa share a bond forged during the anti-colonial struggle and even much before.

"This link, written in sweat and blood of our forefathers and subsequently reinforced by our Indian peacekeeping force and also the Indian community, inextricably binds us today.

"Africa is a priority for our foreign policy. This is reflected in intense high level of engagement in the last five years under the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Tirumurti said.

Also, India has a large number of educational institutes of excellence such as IITs, IIMs or Regional Engineering Colleges or universities offering courses in liberal arts and sciences, he said.

"During my interactions, African students have given the feedback that the competitive academic environment and focus on excellence that they felt while studying in India was unmatched," the MEA official said.