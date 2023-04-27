 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Six-airbag rule will lead to price hikes: Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava

Avishek Banerjee
Apr 27, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST

You can’t put in airbags without a price hike, says Bhargava. He says the company is fully equipped for that regulation and its competitive position would not get impacted. He acknowledged that the demand for smaller cars is stagnant and buyers are increasingly preferring SUVs.

RC Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

Contrary to its earlier claim, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) now says the government’s rule that passenger vehicles should have six airbags will have no major impact on costs and it will not lead to a fall in demand for entry-level cars. In fact, the company says it is well geared up for that regulation and its "competitive position" would not get impacted.

This was stated by MSIL chairman RC Bhargava, who affirmed that even its small cars, such as the Alto, are being re-engineered to accommodate six airbags.

Talking to reporters in a post Q4 earnings virtual conference, Bhargava said: “Regulations have to be for the better. The requirements for making vehicle safety better than what they were and giving passengers safer vehicles is obviously a good thing to happen. How can one find I have a different view on that?” He went on to add: “When regulations say something has to be done, we do it. Everybody (carmakers) does it. But you can’t put in airbags without a price hike.”

It may be recalled that last year, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had stated that the mandatory six airbags rule for passenger cars will come into force in October 2023. The ministry had earlier planned to make six airbags mandatory from October 1, 2022.