you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2018 08:14 AM IST | Source: PTI

6 AAI-run airports bag international awards

The winning airports are Lucknow, Indore, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune airports.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.

Six aerodromes of the Airports Authority of India have bagged seven international awards. The Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards 2017 were presented by the Airports Council International (ACI) at the Customer Excellence Global Summit at Halifax, Canada, on September 12.

"Airports Authority of India's (AAI) six airports have bagged seven awards in various categories," a release said.

The winning airports are Lucknow, Indore, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune airports.

ASQ is a globally established programme that measures passengers' satisfaction while travelling through an airport. An independent agency of airport operators, ACI carries out international benchmarking of aerodromes.

According to a separate release, Delhi and Mumbai aerodromes shared the top slot in the best airport category in Asia-Pacific region with regard to handling of over two million passengers per year.

Both Delhi and Mumbai airports are run on public-private partnerships.
First Published on Sep 15, 2018 08:03 am

tags #AAI #airports #Business #Current Affairs #India

