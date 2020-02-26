App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 08:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

6.3 lakh pensioners to benefit as Labour Ministry restores pension commutation

As per a ministry notification, the EPS was amended to restore pension of individuals who opted for pension commutation on or before September 25, 2008

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
EPFO
EPFO

Over 6 lakh pensioners are set to benefit as the Labour Ministry on February 20 notified the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's (EPFO) decision to restore commutation under Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS).

Pension commutation refers to advanced part-withdrawal from the fund by subscribers, and monthly pension is cut by one-third for the next 15 years. After 15 years, pensioners were entitled to get the full pension.

As per a ministry notification, the EPS was amended to restore pension of individuals who opted for pension commutation on or before September 25, 2008. This will benefit 6.3 lakh pensioners.

Close

It states: "The normal pension in respect of those members who availed the benefit of commutation of pension under the erstwhile paragraph 12A of this scheme, on or before September 25, 2008, shall be restored after completion of 15 years from the date of such commutation."

related news

In August 2019, the EPFO's apex decision-making body -- Central Board of Trustees headed by the labour minister -- approved the proposal to restore commutation of pension for 6.3 lakh pensioners who opted for it.

An EPFO panel had recommended for amendment in EPS-95 (Employees' Pension Scheme 1995) for restoration of commuted value of pension to pensioners after 15 years of drawing commutation.

Earlier, under EPS-95, members were allowed to commute one-third of their pension for 10 years, which was restored after 15 years. This facility is still available to certain categories of government employees.

(With inputs from PTI)

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 08:32 am

tags #Business #EPFO #Pension

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.