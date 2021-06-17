5paisa Capital hires Paytm’s Head of Investment Products Ankit Fitkariwala

Anit Fitkariwala's main focus at 5paisaCapital will be to further fortify the Company’s digital presence and enhance the overall process of customer acquisition, the Thane based company said in a statement.

Digital broking company, 5paisaCapital Limited (5paisa Capital) has hired Ankit Fitkariwala as Chief Business Officer and Head of Products who was previously working as the Head of Investment at Paytm Money.

Fitkariwala's main focus at 5paisaCapital will be to enhance the company’s digital presence and fortify the overall process of customer acquisition, the Thane based company said in a statement.

"At Paytm, he was instrumental in building a digital platform for investment products," the statement added. Fitkariwala has over 10 years of experience in the financial services sector and has earlier worked with Jefferies, DBS Bank, Cisco Systems and Smartwiz (which he also co-founded). He completed his MBA from IIM Calcutta and B.E. from Jadavpur University.

"5paisa has been growing at a rapid pace and we see huge opportunities in expanding our customer base and product offerings related to investments," said Prakarsh Gagdani, CEO, 5paisa. "We are in the process of strengthening our senior management team. Ankit’s addition to the team is in sync with these objectives and I am confident that together, we will achieve great heights."

Prkarash added that Fitkariwala's experience of "creating successful fintech products for retail investors bodes well" for 5paisa as the majority of "existing and potential customers are first-time investors in the capital markets from smaller locations across India."